Clitheroe leader recognised by The King in Maundy money honour

A Lancashire lady, who has dedicated over two decades of her life to supporting members of the Clitheroe community has been honoured by His Majesty the King in the annual presentation of Maundy Money.

Elizabeth Smith, 84, leader of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe, was among the 152 recipients who met with King Charles III at the annual Royal Maundy ceremony in Durham Cathedral where the Monarch distributes purses of special coins to a selected number of men and women aged 70 or over to mark their many years of Christian service to their community.

One of only six older people from Lancashire, Captain Elizabeth received gratitude from the King for serving the Clitheroe community, which she has done for over two decades since becoming church leader of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe in 2003 and is still serving the community today as a retired officer of the church and charity.

Captain Elizabeth said: “This accolade was so unexpected, and meeting His Majesty was such an emotional experience, I remember him looking into my eyes and saying ‘you do wonderful work’, which was lovely to hear but I don’t see it as work, I see it as my calling. It is a pleasure to serve the Clitheroe community and change the lives of people who need a helping hand.

“The Ribble Valley is perceived as an affluent area but there are pockets of poverty everywhere and people living within our community are really struggling, whether that be with food, rising household bills or companionship; I’m just getting on with the job, doing what I love and serving the community in which I live. I love doing what I do, and I love the people I support, and I intend to continue serving the Clitheroe and wider Lancashire community for many years to come; I might look it but I certainly don’t feel 84 and have years left in me!”

Alongside Captain Elizabeth The Salvation Army in Clitheroe is also led by Salvation Army officer Brenda Wise and with the support of an army of volunteers, the duo provides regular services to the community from the church and community centre on Lowergate, Clitheroe, including a weekly lunch club, a charity shop which is open six days a week, Monday – Saturday, and a disability-friendly music group.

The Royal Maundy service is a traditional ceremony dating back over eight centuries in 1210 and the number of people chosen always matches the age of the Monarch, this year there were 76 men and 76 women presented with a red purse coin and a white purse coin with £5.50 in one and Maundy coins silver pennies, twopences, threepences and fourpences up to the age of the current Sovereign with Maundy coins being legal tender.