Clitheroe Civic Society hosts its final talk of the season

Members of the Society were pleased to welcome Mrs Catherine Penny MBE of Dutton Hall to present our final talk of the season entitled Dutton Hall, the Owners Version.

Dutton Hall is an impressive 17th century house on Gallows Lane, Ribchester, with a wonderful garden showcasing many roses as Catherine holds the National collection of old roses.

She put the record straight on the history of the house and its residents which has been mis-reported in the past. Her thorough research confirms that the house was built by a branch of the Towneley family of Burnley, who had held the land from the Sherbournes since the 14th century, the rent for which was a red rose, customary in those times.

As the house and grounds passed from tenant to tenant Dutton Hall gradually declined until it was no more than a farmhouse when Catherine and her husband bought the property in 1987. Catherine was looking for more space to accommodate her roses, having previously grown and sold them from her nursery at Stydd.

Dutton Hall

They were able to repurpose redundant farm buildings, extending the house into one barn, and converting a cattle shed into an orangery.