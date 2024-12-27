Christmas Video Showcases Joyful Bonds Between Carers and Residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas is a time for celebrating the joy of togetherness, and at Chorleywood Manor Care Home, the spirit of the season shines through in the unique friendships between residents and carers.

This year, Avery Healthcare has teamed up with Lottie, an online care provider, to bring these special bonds to life in a heartwarming Christmas video filmed at the home.

Featuring real staff and residents, A Carers Christmas captures the meaningful connections that define life at Chorleywood Manor Care Home. The video campaign can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeF_qGYji8I

As the festive season often amplifies feelings of isolation, it’s more important than ever to recognise the vital role carers play in supporting older adults across the UK.

Ann and Ola

With over 1.5 million care workers in the UK, the care sector is a lifeline for many, offering companionship, comfort, and joy, especially at Christmas.

In the video, residents of Chorleywood Manor Care Home, part of Avery Healthcare, share their personal stories, each one highlighting the incredible relationships they have formed with their carers.

Yvonne, 88, recalls how Well-Being Coordinator Patrick helped her rediscover her love for painting after a stroke left her unable to use her right hand.

With Patrick’s encouragement, Yvonne learned to paint with her left hand, and her award-winning artwork is now proudly displayed throughout the home.

Fred and Chimola

“Patrick helped me believe in myself and my creativity. Thank you for all that you do. You are our unsung heroes,” says Yvonne.

93-year-old Eric speaks warmly of Care Assistant Wendy, with whom he shares a deep friendship.

From visits to the pub to trips on the bus, Wendy’s humour and kindness have brought laughter and joy to Eric’s life.

“She is extremely friendly, happy and wonderful,” Eric recalls. “I hope she stays happy and healthy forever.”

Yvonne and Patrick

Ann, 99, enjoys peaceful walks with Care Assistant Ola, in the gardens, singing festive songs and exchanging life advice. Ann jokes that they are “like peas in a pod,” while Ola cherishes their time together.

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO at Lottie, says: “The friendships that form in care homes are truly inspiring and should be celebrated at Christmas. Many people associate care homes with loneliness, but the reality is so different. It’s been a privilege to work with Avery Healthcare on A Carers Christmas to highlight the joy, laughter, and companionship that define life at Chorleywood Manor Care Home.”

Fiona Kazaza, General Manager at Chorleywood Manor Care Home, adds: “Christmas is the perfect time to reflect on the connections between carers and residents. The kindness shown by our team makes every day brighter, turning the care home into a real home.”

The public are invited to join in the Christmas spirit by watching and sharing the A Carers Christmas video with friends and family on social media, celebrating the joy and connection that carers bring to the lives of residents, especially during the festive season.