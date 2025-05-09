Children shine on the stage at Pendle Education Trust dance competition

Over 200 children from Pendle Education Trust’s schools auditioned to take part in the competition with 76 making it through to the final – from EYFS to Key Stage 4. They performed amazingly on Primet’s stage in front of family, friends, staff and a panel of judges. The judges were Gemma Bynert from Sandersons’ Dance School and Janet Philbrook-Parkinson and Lucie Gillam from Stage Door Youth Theatre. Imogen School of Dance also supported the students from West Craven High School.
The event was hosted by Mrs Ansell, a Teaching Assistant at Casterton Primary Academy and a dance teacher in her spare time.
All children who took part in the competition received a medal and trophies for first, second and third were awarded in the EYFS and Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 3 and 4 categories. The winners were: – these were sponsored by the judges!
EYFS and Key Stage 1
1st Place - CasterQuad - Casterton Primary Academy
2nd Place - Rose Girls - Castercliff Primary Academy
3rd Place - Muhammad - Castercliff Primary Academy
Key Stage 2
1st Place - Casterton Primary Academy Communication Crew
2nd Place - Moonlight Girls - Castercliff Primary Academy
3rd Place - The Baddies - Castercliff Primary Academy
Key Stage 3 and 4
1st Place - Tech Evolution - Colne Primet Academy
2nd Place - Katie - West Craven High School
3rd Place - West Craven High School Contemporary Team
Jude Evetts, Pendle Education Trust’s Strategic Marketing and Development Manager, said: “We were blown away by the talent of the children in our schools from the very first audition right through to the final event. They all performed so confidently, and it was fantastic to see the pride, joy and tears of the families supporting in the audience.
“A huge thank you to all of the children who took part and to the staff and judges who supported the event. We can’t wait to do it all over again next year!”