Children shine on the stage at Pendle Education Trust dance competition

Over 200 children from Pendle Education Trust’s schools auditioned to take part in the competition with 76 making it through to the final – from EYFS to Key Stage 4. They performed amazingly on Primet’s stage in front of family, friends, staff and a panel of judges. The judges were Gemma Bynert from Sandersons’ Dance School and Janet Philbrook-Parkinson and Lucie Gillam from Stage Door Youth Theatre. Imogen School of Dance also supported the students from West Craven High School.

The event was hosted by Mrs Ansell, a Teaching Assistant at Casterton Primary Academy and a dance teacher in her spare time.

All children who took part in the competition received a medal and trophies for first, second and third were awarded in the EYFS and Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 3 and 4 categories. The winners were: – these were sponsored by the judges!

EYFS and Key Stage 1

1st Place - CasterQuad - Casterton Primary Academy

2nd Place - Rose Girls - Castercliff Primary Academy

3rd Place - Muhammad - Castercliff Primary Academy

Key Stage 2

1st Place - Casterton Primary Academy Communication Crew

2nd Place - Moonlight Girls - Castercliff Primary Academy

3rd Place - The Baddies - Castercliff Primary Academy

Key Stage 3 and 4

1st Place - Tech Evolution - Colne Primet Academy

2nd Place - Katie - West Craven High School

3rd Place - West Craven High School Contemporary Team

Jude Evetts, Pendle Education Trust’s Strategic Marketing and Development Manager, said: “We were blown away by the talent of the children in our schools from the very first audition right through to the final event. They all performed so confidently, and it was fantastic to see the pride, joy and tears of the families supporting in the audience.