Charities unite for the Summer Solstice Challenge

On Thursday, June 19, the longest day of the year and the hottest so far in 2025, three local charities came together at Barden Athletics Track in Burnley for an unforgettable event. One that not only pushed physical limits but raised vital awareness for mental health and bereavement support. This marked the fourth annual Summer Solstice Challenge, and this year was bigger, hotter, and more impactful than ever before.

Together with Lancashire Mind and Healthier Heroes, Pendleside Hospice was proud to be part of a growing collaboration between three passionate, community-driven charities. The aim was to shine a light on the mental health services available in our area, promote open conversations around loss and suicide, and raise funds that help us all to continue our essential work.

Lancashire Mind is a mental health charity dedicated to supporting people across Lancashire to achieve better mental wellbeing, prevent mental health conditions from developing, and promote mental health awareness in schools, workplaces and communities.

Healthier Heroes supports former members of the armed forces and their families through peer mentoring, rehoming support, and rehabilitation services—helping veterans rebuild their lives with dignity and connection.

Josh Moodie at the Summer Solstice Challenge 2025

Each of the three charities brought their own teams of dedicated walkers, some of whom took on incredible personal challenges. From aiming to walk 250 laps around the track to running the final laps in the blazing heat after nearly 17 hours of continuous walking, the determination shown was nothing short of inspiring. Some participants even walked 50 miles across the day, raising money for the charity close to their heart.

At Pendleside Hospice, we provide bereavement support for both adults and children, along with dedicated support groups for those affected by suicide. For this year’s Summer Solstice Challenge, we set ourselves an initial fundraising goal of £2,500—but thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we’ve more than doubled that amount. Collectively, the Pendleside walkers have raised over £5,000 in sponsorship, and donations are still coming in.

However, the real power of the Challenge lies in its ability to bring people together—strangers, friends, families, colleagues—to walk, talk, and support one another. The event was open to everyone in the community, offering the chance to join in for a few laps, grab a bite to eat, and chat with members of each charity to learn more and access support.

We were also honoured to be joined by Support After Suicide, a group led by Sharon Chapman, who has received bereavement support through Pendleside and now passionately champions our work, helping others navigate the grief that follows the death of a loved one by suicide.

Healthier Heroes at the Summer Solstice Challenge 2025

Andrea Pollard, Fundraising Lead at Lancashire Mind and the driving force behind the event, has been involved since the very first Summer Solstice Challenge in 2022—and has personally taken part in it twice.

"The Summer Solstice is not just a physical challenge,” Andrea says, “It’s tough mentally! You go through so many ups and downs throughout the day, but having the love, support, conversations and encouragement from those who come to see you, makes it all worthwhile.”

Leah Hooper, Community Engagement Officer at Pendleside Hospice, shares, “Pendleside first got involved in the challenge in 2024 and it’s been incredible to see it grow over the years. Having taken part last year as a walker, I was glad to be cheering from the sidelines this time around! Our fantastic fundraising colleague, Josh Moodie, took on the full sunrise-to-sunset walk, alongside many other Pendleside supporters and they all did us proud.

"We encouraged our staff and volunteers to head down and walk a few laps with the team, helping keep spirits high and the conversations flowing. That’s what this event is about—coming together, lifting each other up, and showing up in every sense of the word.”

All the Walkers at Sunset

Healthier Heroes also brought something truly special to the day. Several of their supporters completed laps in full army gear—uniforms, boots, and heavy backpacks included. Seeing them run those final circuits in full kit was a powerful reminder of the physical and emotional burdens many veterans carry every day. Their presence was a tribute to their cause and an inspiration to everyone there.

Andrea’s already planning ahead for next year. “This year we introduced networking slots for businesses to pop down and support walkers throughout the day. It was a great success and something we want to expand in 2026. We’d also love to invite more mental health charities across Lancashire to get involved. It’s all about collaboration and having the space and platform to support each other in every way possible.”

If you’d like to be part of next year’s Summer Solstice Challenge, please reach out to Andrea at [email protected] for more information.