After months of waiting and anticipation, students from Colne Primet Academy’s Class of 2024 are celebrating the results which have enabled them to progress to their first choice college destinations.

Students are moving on to a wide range of A Level, vocational and apprenticeship courses after securing the GCSE grades they needed. They include Daniel Walsh who has progressed to a Digital Design, Development and Production T Level course at Nelson and Colne College. He plans to pursue a career in coding in the future. He will be joined at Nelson and Colne College by Edwin Bratu who will be studying A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths. Edwin plans to progress to a degree in Maths.

Caelyn Bell, who is progressing to Manchester College to study Musical Theatre, hopes to earn a place at a prestigious London drama school after completing her Level 3 course.

Areeba Gul plans to study Medicine at Imperial College London after completing A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths at Burnley College, while Alicia Riding is aiming to progress to Edge Hill University to study a degree in Primary Teaching after completing her A Levels in Law, Psychology and English Language and Geography at Burnley College. Also going to Burnley College is our Head Boy Charlie Hiscox, who will be studying A Levels in Biology, Geography and PE.

Celebrations for Colne Primet Academy’s Class of 2024

Ben Norris is aspiring to progress to university to study Engineering after completing his Engineering Apprenticeship with Training 2000 and employer, Safran. Ben is one of a number of high achieving Primet students who visited the University of Oxford as part of the Nelson and Colne College Pendle Elite programme, helping to give students an insight into the options available to them at university.

Colne Primet Academy Principal, Julia Pilkington said: “Huge congratulations

to our Class of 2024. These students have shown incredible resilience and motivation to achieve the results which have enabled them to progress to their first choice subjects at college.

“We’ve had a fantastic morning celebrating with the students and hearing their excitement about their future plans. We can’t wait to catch up with them again at our Star Awards in November to present them with their GCSE certificates and hear all about their first few months on their new courses. We hope they know how proud all of the Primet team are of their achievements and that they will always be Proud to be Primet.”