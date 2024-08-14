Celebrate summer with Oswaldtwistle Mills and its annual scouts family fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oswaldtwistle Mills has plenty to see and do for all the family, based in the historic weaving mill with something for everyone, all under one roof. Every year they open their grounds to St Paul's Scouts group from Oswaldtwistle, to host a fantastic Family Fun Day and raise funds.

Named as a highlight of the summer holidays, the Family Fun Day is free to enter, and takes place on Saturday 31st August from 10am-4.30pm. Bring children to have some fun before their return to school, with face painting, chainsaw carving, archery, games and a bouncy castle to take part in, as well as fun fundraisers including raffles and tombola!

The whole of Oswaldtwistle Mills' vast retail space is also open, with clothing, shoes, furniture, a fresh deli, a branch of The Works for back to school stationery, Wyndsor school shoes and Whittaker's outlet selling school uniforms available for last minute purchases! The garden centre is also fully stocked for any late summer sprucing or garden furniture. There are also a choice of three cafes, for a good meal or a coffee and cake stop.

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, commented: "Each year we look forward to the St Paul's Scouts coming in to hold their Family Fun Day. We've always got plenty to do in store, but they really pull all the stops out with their activities for all ages.

Nick and Kirsty are looking forward to a Family Fun Day at Oswaldtwistle Mills on 31st August

"The Police Cadets, Sea Cadets and Scouts are all on hand to make the day run smoothly, and they deserve lots of credit for their hard work. They put lots of effort in and it's all free entry. We can't wait to see them, and hope they raise plenty of money in return!"

Michael Shackleton, Chair of St Paul's Scouts added, "Year on year this is a fantastic event for us, and we really thank the team at Oswaldtwistle Mills for all their support!"

You can see more about Oswaldtwistle Mills and their vast range of items here: www.o-mills.co.uk