Castle Bonfire continues to reach record profits as another sell-out event is enjoyed safely by over 5,000 visitors

Organisers of this year’s Castle Bonfire are celebrating another successful and safe event this year, with record proceeds to be ploughed back into the community.

Over £16,000 has been raised and every single penny will be donated to the 15 local organisations and charities who successfully bid for funds a few months ago

.‘We’re delighted to be celebrating record profits once again this year,’ said Chair of the Castle Bonfire Committee Andy Belcham. ‘Our predictions were that we would sell out a few days prior to the event – which is a nice problem to have. The weather was kind, which allowed our 5,000 visitors to linger a bit and spend more on the field.’

‘We’ve had some wonderful feedback from people who joined us from Hull, Liverpool as well as closer to home and those local to the town.’ ‘As ever, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of those who attended – and those who ensured the event gets off the ground. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into pulling off events like this – with rising costs and ever-challenging safety policies to adhere to and our army of volunteers and supporters work together to ensure the safe, family-friendly community event that we are well-known for.

’Earlier this year the Committee were contacted by the son of local resident and widow of former Clitheroe Policeman Jim Thwaites. Moira, who turned 80 on November 5 had long harbored a bucket-list wish to light the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire. Said Andy ‘Moira brought a bit of joy to the occasion as we clearly made her a very happy lady. She brought along members of her family with her and we were delighted to tick off one of her birthday wishes.

’The Castle Bonfire project team want to particularly thank the teams from Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary, Clitheroe Lions and Clitheroe Round Table, all the stewards, volunteers and supporters of the event for their contributions, with specific thanks to the Brass family of Banana News for selling hundreds of tickets on our behalf.Added Andy, ‘We have so many who contribute with their time, plant, equipment and materials for the event these include Ribble FM, Rufus Carr, Hanson Cement, Johnson Matthey, KIK, Ultraframe, Bibby, E+D Plant, Dents, RVBC and the many firms around the town that donated pallets.

’The day kicked off with Clitheroe Mayor’s judging of Guy Fawkes models that had been built by local schools – the winning Guy to top the bonfire this year was made by Class 2 at Chatburn Primary School who will receive a cash prize for their efforts.

This year the local groups and charities who will benefit from proceeds are:

• Clitheroe Dolphins

• Girl Guides Ribble Valley

• Spring into Phab

• Friends of Serenity

• RV Netball Club

• Friends of St James

• NW Ambulance Defibs

• Friends of Brookside

• St James Church Xmas Meal

• Thorneyholme School

• Dunsop Play Area

• Waddington + West Bradford Primary

• Slaidburn School

• RV Crossroads

• Foundation for RV Families

For continued updates on this year’s and next year’s Castle Bonfire please follow us on Facebook @BB7CastleBonfire – and now Instagram @bb7clitheroebonfire. The Clitheroe Bonfire and Fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws 1000’s of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local groups and charities.The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Lions. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar year.