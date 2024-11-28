Cartime to open fourth used car dealership near Burnley

Established North West used car group Cartime is opening an automotive supermarket in Nelson, near Burnley, Lancashire.

The Cartime used car dealership will be located on Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, taking over the former V12 Sports and Classics dealership and workshop on Turner Road. This marks Cartime’s fourth used vehicle showroom site, with existing locations in Bury and Rochdale, and supports an exciting expansion plan as it continues to grow nationally.

The dealership is set to open in January 2025 following refurbishment and branding of the site, and it hopes to create around 20 new jobs within sales and vehicle preparation.

Cartime’s Managing Director Matt Kay, who first established the brand in 2012, says that Cartime Burnley is set to be a game changer in the area’s automotive landscape, offering a wide selection of quality used vehicles that come with industry-leading after-care options.

Matt commented: “This latest new showroom is an important step forward in our continued growth plan and ambition to become one of the biggest used car dealer groups in the UK. In fact we’re already on the lookout for another site to open in 2025 following the launch of Cartime Burnley.

“We’ve got a strong customer base served by our showrooms in Bury and Rochdale and our website attracts customers from across the UK; our expansion to Nelson and Burnley will accelerate our growth in the North West further. The site has excellent access to the motorway network making it easy for people to visit us from all over, including Yorkshire and Southern Scotland.

“Currently we stock around 1,000 pre-owned cars across various makes and models, and Cartime Burnley will have around 250 vehicles on display and available to test drive. We can also easily bring cars from our other sites in the North West so that people can view them.

“The new operation will also increase our aftercare and servicing capabilities for both existing Cartime customers as well as new clients we’re looking forward to welcoming.

“Refurbishment of the site is underway, and we’ll be investing around £300,000 to create a fantastic car buying experience with modern amenities. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome new customers to enjoy Cartime’s unmatched service that’s made us a leader in the automotive retail industry.”

Cartime’s Group Head of Finance and Operational Strategy, Dan Chippendale added:

“We pride ourselves on the support we provide throughout the car buying process as well as the extras we offer – from competitive finance to Cartime’s unique lifetime warranty. We’re keen to cater for people across all financial backgrounds with low rate finance and zero deposit options too. All vehicles are stringently check before handover and any work required is carried out on our sites or at our specialist vehicle preparation centre in Bury.

“And like with our business operations in both Bury and Rochdale, we will be closely involved in the local community and look forward to making lots of new connections – be that local charities, businesses or groups who we can support.

“Our decision to invest in this new dealership underscores our confidence in both our own brand and the vibrant economy within the region. We hope people from the local area will come and join our opening celebrations at the start of the New Year.”

Cartime is on the hunt for highly motivated and passionate people to join its team, to help facilitate its expansion in Nelson. It is currently recruiting for senior management roles, sales representatives, admin and receptionists, valets and experienced technicians. Anyone wanting to apply for positions at Cartime can email [email protected]

www.cartime.co.uk