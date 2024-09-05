Careers commitment celebrated with Bronze Award

West Craven High School’s commitment to ensuring its students develop essential employability skills has been recognised with the presentation of the Skills Builder Bronze Award.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the Skills Builder Bronze Award is to equip students with the essential employability skills they need to succeed in education, wider life and future employment. The Skills Builder Award recognises secondary schools who are delivering high-quality essential skills education.

West Craven High School Principal, Mr Bates said: “This award is a significant achievement which puts us in a select group of schools and colleges who have demonstrated a commitment to building students’ essential skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are passionate about ensuring all of our students have access to highly impartial careers advice and to a range of employers who can support them in considering their future career options. Recognition like the Skills Builder Award and achieving the Gatsby Benchmarks highlight our commitment to providing high quality careers education and guidance for all of our students.”

Skills Builder Bronze Award for West Craven High School

If your child is currently in Year 6 at primary school, you can learn more about West Craven High School’s careers and personal development provision by attending its open event on Thursday 3rd October. Tickets can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/909754549347. The deadline to apply for a September 2025 Year 7 place is 31st October.