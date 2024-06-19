Call goes out to Burnley walkers to step up to Diabetes UK challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A step challenge which raises vital funds for leading charity Diabetes UK returns this summer – and a call has gone out for people from Burnley to sign up.

The One Million Step Challenge runs between 1 July and 30 September and challenges participants to complete a massive one million steps over three months – which works out around 10,000 a day. Participants can take on the challenge from their own doorstep, at their own pace, in their own way.

The challenge, which is free to sign up to, is designed to boost your mood and your fitness while helping raise vital funds for everyone living with diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All funds raised will go towards Diabetes UK’s work funding life-saving research and ensuring everyone living with diabetes gets the care and support they need.

Take part in the One Million Step Challenge to raise funds for Diabetes UK

Clare Howarth, Head of the North region at Diabetes UK, added: “Walking is a fantastic way to help you get fit and by taking on the One Million Step Challenge, you’ll not only be stepping towards a healthier version of yourself, but every step you take and every pound you raise will help us fund research for new treatments, campaign for better care, and provide vital support through our helpline.

“So, please, take the first step and sign up to the One Million Step Challenge for Diabetes UK today.”

People taking part can take part anywhere from their local park to their living room, alone or with family, friends, or colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the standard One Million Step Challenge, there are two other challenges to choose from, Participants can do the half a million challenge - about 5,400 steps a day and a perfect start to your stepping journey. More experienced walkers may want to take on the 1.7 million step challenge, around 18,400 steps a day and the equivalent of walking from Lands End to John O’Groats.

There are some amazing rewards on offer for challengers, including a brand new eco-friendly wooden medal, an exclusive One Million Step Challenge t-shirt and a Diabetes UK hoodie.