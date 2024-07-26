Calico Homes submit plans to transform Burnley School site
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former school building has been closed since 2000 and Calico Homes are working with Burnley Borough Council to develop a housing scheme for the area
A number of proposals to rescue the former school had been considered by the Council, who currently own the site, but none have proven feasible.
Calico Homes’ proposed plans for the development include 39, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with communal facilities and external private gardens.
Burnley faces a substantial growth in the number of older households over the next 16 years with the number of over 65’s set to increase from 18% to 28%. The proposed development will provide much needed affordable quality homes for older people and will drastically improve the look of the neighbourhood.
Wendy Malone, Director of Property at The Calico Group said: ‘We are excited to be putting forward proposals for the Wood Top school site which will provide much needed high quality, affordable homes in Burnley.
We are delighted to be working with Burnley Council in bringing this historic site back into use and continuing our investment in South West Burnley.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.