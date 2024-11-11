Calico Gateway extend cold weather support service in Burnley

After successfully securing additional funding, Gateway have extended their cold weather service (CWS) in Burnley to help more people affected by homelessness this winter.

Typically, the cold weather service has been triggered by a drop in temperature to 0 for three consecutive nights. However, Gateway Burnley will now be able to provide the service from November until March – and it won’t be dependent on temperature.

Customers will be provided with warm food and drinks, clothing and toiletries, with access to shower facilities, washing machines and dryers.

Whilst receiving cold weather support, Outreach Team Navigators and Support Workers will engage with the customers. Their aim is to build trusting relationships and assist customers to access other relevant agencies and attend drop-in sessions held within the project. Everyone will also be welcome to join the daily 8:30am Breakfast Club too.

Mandy Speddy, Operations Manager at Gateway, added: “Our Breakfast Club continues through generous support and donations from Tesco, Morrisons and the Burnley Together community initiative. It allows staff to touch base with clients on a regular basis, helping to build relationships and trust”.

Part of The Calico Group, Gateway support people from a wide range of circumstances, including people who are rough sleeping, families who are struggling to afford to stay in their current homes, and refugees who have left their homes to escape conflict.

Their services operate across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, supporting more than 500 people each year who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Why is a cold weather service important?

Extending cold weather services is essential for people sleeping rough, as many are at higher risk of poor health or even death during cold weather episodes.

People experiencing homelessness are more likely to have one or more chronic health conditions (such as heart, lung or kidney disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s or dementia) which may be worsened by cold exposure. There is also an increased risk of infection.

The use of alcohol, tobacco, and other substances can also increase the risk of developing health complications such as respiratory infections, whilst malnutrition and reduced access to food can also limit people’s ability to tolerate cold exposure.

To find out more, please contact [email protected]