Calico Enterprise celebrates milestone in driving employment success in Burnley

Over 100 people in Burnley have received employment support a year into the local project’s introduction.

The support has exceeded the overall target set in agreement with Burnley Borough Council.

Burnley Together’s Steps to Employment project is led by Calico Enterprise on behalf of Burnley Borough Council to support economically inactive residents in the town.

Funding for this project is through the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund, central to the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda. Funding was made available through Burnley Borough Council, who was allocated £3,488,102 to March 2025

Since the project was launched in April 2023, Calico Enterprise have provided support to 110 people through the project with 35 people securing employment. The project aims to support people who are not engaged with traditional and mainstream services by actively engaging with them with regular visits to the community.

Support is centred around the individual with dedicated employment coaches who offer a range of support from creating CV’s, confidence building, offering volunteering opportunities to more practical support including clothes for interviews and bus fares as needed.

Sam Howarth, Head of Enterprise at Calico Enterprise said: ‘We know that for some people getting a job is really tough and people need and want the support to get onto the employment ladder. We’re proud that we are able to offer this support and opportunities to people across the town.

The success Steps to Employment has had so far is down to the great work of the team and partners in removing barriers to employment and working with fantastic Burnley employers. If you want support in making that step into employment, please get in touch.’