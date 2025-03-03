Calico and Burnley Council tackle estate waste in community clean-up

A community clean-up crew from Calico and Burnley Council headed out this week to tackle the growing amounts of rubbish being dumped in residential estates.

The team targeted the Griffin and Barclay Hills estates up near Accrington Road annually, bringing heavy machinery and over 30 colleagues to tackle the problem.

Andrew Hodgson from Calico’s Clean and Green Team, said: “Last year, we removed over 26 tonnes of rubbish from the brook between the estates. We’re aiming to do something similar this time”.

The team from Calico work closely with Burnley Borough Council because ‘there’s that’s much’ rubbish to remove – including furniture, mattresses, household waste, shopping trollies and children’s toys.

During community clean-up event.

Andrew continued: “The council brings their machinery to help – it would be really difficult without them. All the ground is repaired afterwards to make the area look nice again”.

The community clean up team was made up of 15 colleagues from Burnley Borough Council and 15 from Calico – with several volunteers from the Community Payback scheme helping out too.

Councillor Howard Baker, Burnley Council Executive Member for Community & Environmental Services said: "Community clean-ups like this are vital for keeping Burnley safe, clean, and welcoming for residents".

"The partnership between Burnley Council and Calico demonstrates our commitment to tackling fly-tipping and improving the environment for everyone. It’s fantastic to see so many people coming together, including volunteers, to make a real difference in these estates".

Clean-up colleagues outside Valley Street

"We’ll continue to support initiatives that enhance our local communities and encourage responsible waste disposal.”

Valley Street Community Centre, which was in the middle of the clean-up area, kindly provided a warm space for the clean-up crew throughout the day.

Andrew continued: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to Valley Street Community Centre for the warm drinks throughout the day, toilet facilities and a offering us a place to sit and enjoy some lunch together."