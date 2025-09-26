Burnley’s Sandygate Development shortlisted for prestigious Insider Award

Burnley’s Sandygate and Newtown Mill development has earned a place on the shortlist for the Insider Property Awards, which celebrate the most significant development projects across Lancashire.

The shortlisting reflects how part of the Weavers’ Triangle has been transformed from empty mills into a university campus, homes and business space. Burnley Council and Barnfield have worked together to restore some of the town’s best-known landmarks, including Victoria Mill, Sandygate Mill, Sandygate Terrace, the Engine House and Sandygate Schoolhouse, as well as Newtown Mill.

This heritage-led regeneration has combined conservation with modern design, bringing new life to buildings that had stood empty for decades. Newtown Mill, built in 1845, needed major structural work before it could be brought back into use. A new steel frame was installed to support the roof and walls, and hand-crafted stone windows were created to replicate the originals. The result is a distinctive space for the University of Central Lancashire, providing modern teaching areas within a historic setting.

The project has also delivered wider benefits for Burnley. The expansion of the University of Lancashire’s Burnley campus is helping more local people progress into higher education, with 38 per cent of students now coming from local postcodes, reflecting a much higher level of engagement than prior to the development.

On the ground floor of Sandygate Halls, The Coffee Mill café is run by Ridgewood Community High School, offering meaningful work experience and training for around 80 young people with special educational needs and disabilities every year.

Working with the Canal and RIvers Trust 1.5km of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towpath has been upgraded with new surfacing, wildflower meadows and reed beds.

Local businesses have benefitted throughout construction, with more than 60 per cent of spending retained within East Lancashire supply chains. The project has supported around 90 full-time equivalent construction jobs each year, and by 2026/27 it is expected to support 250 permanent jobs and generate £36 million a year for the local economy.

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, said: “The transformation of Sandygate and Newtown Mill is a clear example of our Town Centre and Canalside Masterplan in action. Historic buildings that stood empty for years have been given a new future through long-term investment and partnership. Being shortlisted for this award shows Burnley’s approach to regeneration is being recognised across the region and, most importantly it demonstrates our ambition to create a town centre that works for local people.”

Tim Webber MBE Managing Director of Barnfield Investment Properties said “I can only concur with Councillor Anwar, the project has transformed the area and On the Banks is now a key landmark to Burnley, providing footfall to the town centre, safeguarded and created jobs and a safe place to live for students and residents. We look forward to delivering more projects within the borough with Burnley Council firmly placed as our partner. The development deserves its nomination in the Insider Property Awards and we look forward to attending the event.”

The winners of the Insider Property Awards will be announced in November.