Burnley's international hairdresser Simon Townley sets sights on David Beckham as next dream client

International hairdresser Simon Townley has styled some of the world’s most famous figures, including members of the England football team and stars of The X Factor – but the haircut he still dreams of delivering is that of football icon David Beckham.

Speaking at a recent U30 Burnley Bondholders event at The Landmark in Burnley, Simon revealed that Beckham remains the final name on his personal “dream client” list.

Townley, who is proudly from Burnley, has built a global career working on high-profile campaigns and styling celebrities across the world. He famously cut England Manager Gareth Southgate’s hair during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has travelled extensively as part of his work in the industry.

Despite his professional achievements, Simon’s journey has not been without personal challenges. He lives with brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta) and has suffered over 150 fractures throughout his life – an experience that has shaped his perspective on resilience, determination and overcoming adversity.

Matrix artist Simon shared his stories at the U30 Burnley Bondholders event, which brought together young business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the region to The Landmark, aiming to inspire through stories of local talent making an impact on the world stage.

Simon said: “It was an honour to attend the Bondholders event at The Landmark and to share my story with young professionals.

“Cutting David Beckham’s hair is the only manifesting that I haven’t achieved since being a kid. I wanted to do the England team’s hair, the X Factor contestants’ hair and David Beckham’s hair, and I’ve done them all, but Beckham is the only one that I haven’t done yet, but I will do it.

Speaking about The Landmark, Simon added: “What an incredible place The Landmark is in Burnley, we are so lucky to have a venue like this.”

Heather McCarthy, Events and Business Administrator at The Landmark, said: “We were incredibly proud to host Simon for this event. His story is a testament to what determination, talent, and a positive mindset can achieve – and we’re all backing him to get that final haircut with David Beckham.”

Luke Pollard from the Burnley Bondholders, said: “It has been great to have so many ambitious young people in the same room. The facilities at The Landmark are incredible, which has really added to the occasion.”

