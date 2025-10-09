Burnley’s drag queen Diana DoGood and Angelo Musso to climb Pendle Hill for Pendleside Hospice

Burnley’s most well-known drag queen Ollie Joseph (AKA Diana DoGood) and his best buddy Angelo Musso are set to take on yet another challenge in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Angelo, who runs Gio's Dog Bakery Day Care and Dog Boarding, has already raised money for several other charities, and is now joining his friend by climbing Pendle Hill barefoot with true determination and grit as he proved in a similar effort last year.

Ollie, well known as Burnley's best drag queen Diana DoGood, will climb the hill twice in full drag, and all monies raised will go to the hospice as he is also taking part in Pendleside's Strictly in the new year.

Angelo said: “Everyone is welcome to join the climb dressed however they wish as it's open to all ages and genders, and in particular for anyone struggling with mental or identity issues.

“It's all about walking with pride and dignity and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, showing that no one is alone. So if you want to climb, walk, or simply chat then join them them on Saturday 11th October at 2pm, and get glammed up to join in the fun.”

Angelo is no sgtrnager to fund-raising challenges – last year he completed a hat-trick of sky-high efforts by taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Pendle Hill barefoot three times and a sky dive – in aid of Moji’s Animnal Rescue Shelter in Ibiza.

Donations can be made for the pair’s latest challenge by following the link https://www.justgiving.com/page/diana-dogood-1?utm_source=FB?utm_campaign=009