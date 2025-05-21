Burnley Council has appointed Coun. Paul Reynolds as Mayor for the 2025/26 municipal year.

Coun. Reynolds has served in various terms as a councillor since 1999 and has worked in the civil service for over two decades, including time with Sure Start and more recently as part of the Family Hubs programme — a national initiative aimed at supporting children and families through accessible early help, parenting support, and integrated services.

Alongside his professional background, he has been a dedicated community volunteer, supporting organisations including Stoops and Hargher Clough (Westend) and Happy Faces and serving as a school governor at both Hargher Clough and Cherryfold primary schools.

In his address, Coun. Reynolds said: “I am proud and humbled to serve as Mayor of Burnley, a town I’ve called home since I was 5 when my mother, came here from Ireland. I spent some of my childhood on the Bleak House estate and attended Wennington Hall school for boys with emotional and behavioural difficulties.

“I take immense pride in working with local community groups, serving as a school governor, and supporting families through Lancashire County Council’s Family Hubs in Burnley. These roles have brought me into contact with people from all walks of life, and it's their dedication and community spirit that continue to inspire and motivate me.

“It’s an honour to represent such a diverse, resilient community, and I take on this role with gratitude and commitment to the people who make Burnley the special place it is. I am also grateful to Councillor Gail Barton and my niece, Nya Reynolds, who will be Mayoresses for this year”.

During his mayoral year, Councillor Reynolds will support several local causes including Pendleside Hospice, the Air Cadets, and several smaller community-led volunteer groups.

The Mayor will be supported by Mayoresses Councillor Gail Barton and Nya Reynolds. A vote of thanks was also extended to Councillor Shah Hussain, recognising his service as Mayor during the 2024/25 civic year.

As part of the annual appointments, Coun. Saeed Chaudhary was named Deputy Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Council for the 2025/26 Municipal Year.