Burnley unveils 10-year Outdoor Town Vision and launches Beat the Street game

The vision has been developed by Burnley Leisure and Culture in collaboration with the Active Burnley Forum, with support from Together an Active Future (TaAF). The initiative represents a joint commitment from a broad coalition of local organisations, health leaders, and community partners to create a more active, connected and healthier Burnley.

The launch event, held at Padiham Town Hall, brought together representatives from across the health, leisure, and voluntary sectors to celebrate the town’s shared ambition to transform how people engage with their outdoor environment.

The Outdoor Town Vision builds on Burnley’s strengths - its parks, canal towpaths, woodlands and open land - to create more opportunities for people to move more, feel better, and connect with their local environment. It aligns with local climate, health and cultural strategies, and is designed to improve wellbeing, reduce inequality and make better use of outdoor space.

Representatives from various projects shared their contributions to the Outdoor Town Vision. Park Play talked about their free, inclusive weekly play sessions, which encourage families to be active together in a fun environment. In Burnley, Park Play is held in Scott Park every Saturday morning.

Together an Active Future’s Let Me Move team discussed their efforts to make outdoor physical activities more accessible for people with disabilities. They explained how they work with people with disabilities to find and fix barriers to participation. Since last May, they have hired two staff members with disabilities and recently added six accessibility advocates.

These advocates share their experiences to help improve outdoor physical activity opportunities for everyone.

A video shown at the event also explored a wider range of community-led activity, including projects focused on planting 1,000 trees across the borough, and the ways sport is supporting young people with their mental health.

The film showcased the scale and diversity of work already underway across Burnley to promote active lifestyles and bring the Outdoor Town Vision to life. It is available to view at: https://youtu.be/l0dYc63tU7U

As part of the “Vision in Action” session, guests walked to The Hive in Padiham - a new community hub created on a former bowling green, featuring a junior cycleway and activity space. It reflects the Outdoor Town ambition to turn underused spaces into places where people can move more and connect locally.

Councillor Howard Baker, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Greenspaces and Amenities, said:

“We have a unique outdoor environment in Burnley - one that many towns would envy. Our new vision sets out how we’ll protect, promote and grow those spaces to support a more active, sustainable lifestyle for everyone. We’re already delivering on this through projects like Beat the Street and inclusive activities across the borough.”

The event also marked the launch of Beat the Street Burnley 2025, a free interactive walking, cycling and wheeling game returning to the borough on Wednesday May 14.

Delivered by a local partnership including Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal and River Trust and other partners. Beat the Street is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England and delivered by Intelligent Health. The game turns the town into a real-life activity challenge where players earn points by tapping game cards at sensors around the borough.

Over 12,000 people took part in the last game in 2023, travelling a combined 155,000 miles. This year’s goal is to beat that total and get even more people involved.

The 2025 game is also being delivered with support from Lancashire County Council and the Canal & River Trust, helping to make full use of Burnley’s natural and active travel infrastructure.

In addition, the Outdoor Town programme has benefited from wider funding and collaboration through organisations such as Trees for Cities, who helped support the planting of 1,000 trees across the borough this season, as part of a broader effort to enhance green spaces and support community wellbeing.

Councillor Jack Launer, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture, said:

“The Outdoor Town Vision is about making it easier for people to be active where they live - whether that’s through events in our parks, walking and cycling to school, or joining a local sports group. These are the building blocks of a healthier, more connected community. The vision also supports Burnley’s cultural ambitions by encouraging creative use of outdoor spaces and helping to shape a stronger sense of place as we look ahead to the borough’s 2027 Year of Culture.”

To explore the Outdoor Town Vision and find ways to get involved, visit www.outdoortown.uk