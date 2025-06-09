Burnley Town Hall clock lit green in support of Tourette’s Awareness Month

Burnley Town Hall’s clock was illuminated in green at 9.30pm on Friday evening (June 6) in support of Tourette’s Awareness Month, which runs until June 15.

The lighting supported the national Turn it Green campaign led by the UK charity Tourettes Action, which sees landmarks across the country illuminated in green to raise awareness of Tourette syndrome and challenge persistent misconceptions.

The initiative was brought forward by 14-year-old Scarlett Heseltine, a Burnley resident and ambassador for Tourettes Action, who contacted the council with a request to take part.

Despite affecting 1 in 100 school-aged children - a prevalence similar to autism and childhood epilepsy - Tourette syndrome remains widely misunderstood. Too often dismissed as a behavioural issue or unfairly associated with swearing, it is in fact a complex, genetically determined neurological condition that affects both children and adults.

Tourettes Action is working to reframe the narrative and bring understanding where judgment has long prevailed, encouraging individuals and communities to get involved in spreading awareness.

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar MBE, Leader of Burnely Borough Council said: “Scarlett’s campaign is a powerful example of the positive impact young people are making in our borough. Her recent win at the Above and Beyond Awards reflects the difference she’s already having, not only by raising awareness of Tourette’s, but through her wider community work.

She’s raised over £1,000 for Tourettes Action, supported The Christie Charity, and donated gifts to care homes, hospital wards, and families affected by cancer through Millie’s Smiles. She’s also preparing to speak to a local Scouts group about Tourette’s. Scarlett’s compassion and determination in sharing these important messages are a credit to Burnley and an inspiration to other young people.”

Councillor Jack Launer, Burnley Borough Council’s Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture said: “We were pleased to support Scarlett and proud to help raise awareness during Tourette’s Awareness Month. Lighting up the Town Hall clock is a small but visible gesture that shows support for people living with Tourette syndrome and encourages greater understanding across our communities.”

The campaign is being shared nationally under the hashtag #Misunderstood, alongside a powerful short film and personal stories from people living with the condition.

More information is available at: www.tourettes-action.org.uk/192-tourettes-awareness-month-2025.html