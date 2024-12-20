Burnley Together launch ‘Keep Well in Winter’ campaign

Burnley Together have launched the ‘Keep Well in Winter’ campaign, a vital initiative with the aim of supporting residents in navigating the challenges of the colder months.

The campaign aligns with Burnley Council’s strategic priorities to build resilient and empowered communities through wellbeing initiatives that help reduce the need for health services.

Burnley Together’s Down Town community hub was originally established during the COVID-19 lockdown to coordinate essential help and support for residents across the borough during the pandemic.

This collaborative effort brought together Burnley Council, Calico Homes, Burnley Leisure, Lancashire County Council, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (BPRCVS), Burnley FC in the Community, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, local NHS services, and other key stakeholders. Over time, it has evolved into a permanent partnership, combining resources to ensure residents have access to vital services and support, with a shared goal to build a resilient and empowered Burnley community.

Keep Well in Winter

The ‘Keep Well at Winter’ campaign is focused on providing targeted support to the most vulnerable members of the community. This includes older residents, people with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and those facing financial hardship or living in deprived circumstances.

The campaign provides practical advice on a variety of winter challenges. Residents can learn how to keep their homes warm and prepare for severe weather, as well as access important health guidance. This includes preventative measures for conditions such as asthma and advice on reporting on damp and mould in homes.

By focusing on prevention, the campaign aims to help Burnley residents avoid preventable health issues during the winter. Financial support is one of the key initatives in the campaign, addressing the cost-of-living challenges many households face. By raising awareness of available financial assistance and grants available, Burnley Together is helping residents manage bills for heating, utilities, and other winter-specific needs.

Through the campaign, Burnley residents are encouraged to take proactive steps to look after themselves in winter including advice on getting the flu vaccination and making preparations for cold weather. These actions not only safeguard individuals’ health but also reduce the strain on local health services.

Councillor Jack Launer, Burnley Council Executive Member for Housing Health and Culture said: “Keeping well during winter is a challenge for many, particularly those who are most vulnerable. The ‘Keep Well in Winter’ campaign is a vital step in ensuring our community has the support it needs to stay healthy and safe this winter.

"We are proud to be running this initiative, which reflects our dedication to improving the wellbeing of our residents and ensuring that all residents know about the support that is available to them.”

"Burnley Together represents the power of collaboration, and this campaign is a prime example of how by working together we can amplify the message about how Burnley residents can access support”

For more information about how to Keep Well at Winter please visit the Burnley Together website via: https://burnleytogether.org.uk/keep-well-in-winter/