Burnley Teens Ready to Take Original Play 'BURIED' To The Edinburgh Fringe

FirstByte Theatre Company, Burnley Youth Theatre’s young company made up of young people aged 15 to 18 have devised a new piece of theatre to take up to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for their 11th consecutive year attending the international performing arts festival.

FirstByte Theatre was established in 2009 and has performed sell out shows at the fringe such as Dead People Don't Have Secrets, which explored suicide and childhood trauma and Kill The Boy, which explored left wing extremism. Since their debut, they have gone from strength to strength, last year taking a cast of 7 to perform Everything Something Nothing, which received a review of 5/5 stars from FringeReview.

This August they will be bringing their original show Buried; Devised by the talented company of 9 emerging artists from Burnley, the show hopes to address complex issues faced by teenagers today as the world they live in is in environmental decline.

What would happen if in the near future, the former mining town of Burnley returned to its old ways at the expense of its people and the environment? Discover the stories of Burnley’s young people, as well as their hopes and fears for the future, as the world is seemingly going backwards.

Buried (2025)

Burnley. Now. A group of teenagers are tasked with reaching through time, as they arrive at fateful milestones where decisions must be made. Some thrive while others are left behind.

Burnley. Soon. Taking a stand against a looming wrecking ball, a group of hopeful young people come together to confront a bleak reality. Timelines splinter as both groups look towards their hurtling futures, asking the question: when did it all go wrong?

Come and see this critically acclaimed group of young actors for their preview of Buried at Burnley Youth Theatre before it is taken up to the Fringe in August.

Buried Preview Show

Friday 25th July

7:30pm (45 Minute run time)

Adults £8 | Concession £6

All ticket sales from the FirstByte Preview show will help the group meet their £10,000 fundraising goal to fund their journey to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Book your tickets with the link below:

https://burnleyyouththeatre.org/whats-on/buried-firstbyte-preview-performance/