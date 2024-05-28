Burnley social club raises money for Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ladies darts team in Burnley has raised money for charity with a marathon event.

The ladies darts team at RoseGrove Unity Social Club, Pauline Heyworth. Jill Richards, Caroline Newsham, Dawn Hartley and Cath McNally and my self Ashley Carlin all decided to raise money for Alzheimer's Society.

We got in touch with the Alzheimer's Society charity and told them what it is we are doing and would like to raise money for they charity and there was happy to be on board with us and they sent out booklets, balloons, posters and more other bits.

We hosted a charity event this Sunday 23rd May 2024 at 10am for Alzheimer’s, our ladies Darts team and my self have all organised it and basically its a 12hr Darts marathon, £2 a slot per time for 15minutes, we have been lucky to have had many support and help off the locals in the area and many business around town, we have been donated lots of gifts and free hair cuts for men and woman , free MOT , gift vouchers from JD , vouchers from the local Gala bingo , free breakfast from then local sandwich shop, vouchers for Pandora , £25 meat voucher for the Butchers and many more variety of prizes to be won and all money collect goes to Alzheimer’s, we have authentication letters from the charity to show that all money and donations goes straight to them, we have a brand new 55inch TV from Argos to be up for grabs to be won for just £1.

Grand Total Raised

We also had a few stalls in our club that will hold different verity of things for people to be interested in buying for them self or as a gift for there friends and family, we had stalls with hand crafted knitted baby clothes, blankets and more , bath bomb stall with lots of lovely smells and bath goodies, hand made memory bears stalls , cake stalls, bottle and games stalls , wax melts stalls and more , we asked for a donation from them who are having a stall to go with our prizes to be won aswell , we have raised massively so far over our target of £500 we set our self for. We have had football cards going around in our club every week and half of the winnings went to Alzheimer’s and half went to the winner of the football card so we would like to thank everyone who took part with the football card , many help aswell from other clubs around town who had football cards on the go to help raise money to the charity to.

We have been doing this inbetween our jobs and any spare time we have had we all have been doing something for the charity, but we couldn't of done it all without everyone's help.

From early hours we was all up ready to get the event open, we had people arriving to the club from around 9am to give us all much needed help to get the stalls set up and helped out with anything that was available to help with, everyone was such a massive help, everybody participated in the darts marathon and was having so much fun and laughter throughout, there was a prize at the end for the two highest scores for the 15 minute slot, over all there was prizes to be won from start to finish and was many happy faces all day, the locals and the locals business was all a massive help with everything and all they help and support they come to give us, thank you so much to you all.

We had a target of £500 but we would like to say a very much thank you to everyone to helped us raise more than that, our final grand total we raised for Alzheimer's is £2586.98.