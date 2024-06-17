Burnley shoppers delighted by morris dancers performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley shoppers looked on in delight on Saturday as morris dancers complete with bells, sticks and clogs danced the day away to the sounds of fiddles, flutes, recorders, squeezeboxes, strings – and washboards!

Local team Malkin Morris and their band The Roughlee Ruffians were joined by sides from across the North West for a day of dance at Charter Walk Shopping Centre. Amounderness Ladies Morris, Belfagan Women's Morris, Newburgh Morris, Regency ReJigged, Royal Preston Morris Dancers and Stone the Crows Border Morris were all guests at Roughlee-based Malkin’s third day of dance.

The day kicked off with an official welcome by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain, who chatted to dancers at Central Methodist Church before joining them in procession to the Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malkin squire Gin Crewe said, “It was a spectacular day and the mayor gave us all such a lovely warm welcome before officially launching the event. We are delighted that we decided on Burnley for our day of dance. It was an excellent choice and the people of Burnley were so welcoming and generous.

Squire Gin Crewe with Burnley mayor Councillor Shah Hussain

“All the dancers commented on what a fabulous space Charter Walk was to perform in and how great the atmosphere was. Even the rain didn’t spoil things. We simply moved into the covered areas and carried on regardless.

“At the end all the teams took part in a massed dance, which looked absolutely stunning. They were accompanied by an impromptu band of musicians from all the teams. All these talented musicians playing together was phenomenal. You’d have to hear it to believe it,” she added.

“The support we got from the public throughout the day was incredible, too. Some people sat for ages just watching and jigging along to the music. And of course we couldn’t have done it without the aid of the Charter Walk management team who allowed us to essentially take over the centre. Their support was absolutely critical to the success of the day.”