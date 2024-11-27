Burnley service recognised nationally for helping young people with learning disabilities into work

Burnley’s DFN Project SEARCH team have been awarded the ‘100% Employment Outcome Award’ at the annual DFN Project SEARCH conference.

The award celebrates supporting 100% of graduates into permanent meaningful employment during the last academic year. It highlights the team’s commitment to helping young adults with a learning disability successfully enter full-time employment.

Project SEARCH Tutor, Sarah Moorhouse, said: “We were delighted to be one of only four sites in the UK to win an award for our 100% employment outcomes, meaning every one of our 2023/24 interns have now transitioned into employment.”

She continued: “We were also highly commended in the ‘Best Educator’ and ‘Equality and Inclusion’ categories, which is a great testimony to how hard the team work to help our interns live their best lives”.

Project SEARCH Team Sarah Moorhouse, Rachel Jackson and Maria Bolton at last week's conference.

DFN Project SEARCH provides supported internships for people with learning difficulties and autism spectrum conditions, making a positive difference to the lives of young people looking to build their work experience while studying at college.

In Burnley, the programme supports people with work placements within The Calico Group and local businesses. The Calico Group is the host employer, working in partnership with Burnley College and Lancashire County Council.

Over 200 Project SEARCH sites came together for the conference last week, giving them a chance to share practices, collaborate and celebrate the success of young people.

Calico was the only Project SEARCH group in Lancashire – and the only housing provider – to be awarded the achievement. The other winners were Harrogate and District NHS Trust, Bath Royal United Hospital and South Yorkshire ICB Workforce Hub.

The theme for the conference, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, is part of the charity’s latest campaign to challenge stereotypes and dispel myths surrounding employment for young adults with learning disabilities, calling for more access to high-quality supported employment programmes, such as supported internships, in every local authority.

Speaking to delegates during the Award Ceremony, Kirsty Matthews, Chief Executive of DFN Project SEARCH said: “I am thrilled to be able to celebrate our award winners at our conference this year.

These awards recognise those extraordinary individuals and organisations that are leading the charge to change the status quo, getting more young people into meaningful sustainable employment. Today’s award winners are truly unstoppable, and we salute them.”