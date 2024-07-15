Burnley school staff aiming for the summit in fundraiser

Holly Grove staff take on Ben Nevis - 7th September 2024

With its rocky terrain and challenging paths, Holly Grove staff are embarking on a trek to the summit of the UK's highest mountain.

But this journey is about more than just the thrill of the climb - it's about making a difference. They are aiming to raise £2,000 for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, which supports the pupils of Holly Grove School and their families.

The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund became a registered charity in 2015 and was named after a pupil who sadly passed away. The fund supports children with learning difficulties and disabilities, we are currently raising money to support our after school club and a Blackpool residential trip for our younger pupils.

Here is the just giving link

www.justgiving.com/page/georgia-fourie-butterfly-fund-summit-or-nothing

Related topics:BurnleyBlackpool

