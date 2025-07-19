Burnley Rugby club

Week 3 Update – Burnley RUFC Juniors Pre-Season Development 🏉

Another great session for our U15s – U18s Juniors!

This week’s focus was on breakdown skills and Catch & Pass 3, combined with plenty of game time and a few shuttles to keep fitness sharp.

Brilliant to have Jack Uttley, ex-junior and now a 1st XV regular, down helping with the rucking – thanks, Jack!

Next week, we’ll be working on kicking and recapping the scrum and ruck. See you all there! 💪🔥

New players always welcome!

Come and watch us if you fancy ‘having a go’ but don’t know where to start!

