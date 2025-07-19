Burnley RUFC Juniors Pre-Season Development

By Iain Drea
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 10:20 BST
Another great session for our U15s – U18s Juniors!

Burnley Rugby club

Week 3 Update – Burnley RUFC Juniors Pre-Season Development 🏉

This week’s focus was on breakdown skills and Catch & Pass 3, combined with plenty of game time and a few shuttles to keep fitness sharp.

Brilliant to have Jack Uttley, ex-junior and now a 1st XV regular, down helping with the rucking – thanks, Jack!

Next week, we’ll be working on kicking and recapping the scrum and ruck. See you all there! 💪🔥

New players always welcome!

Come and watch us if you fancy ‘having a go’ but don’t know where to start!

#BurnleyRUFC #JuniorRugby #PreSeason #RugbyFamily

get ready to tackle

1. Contributed

get ready to tackle Photo: Submitted

catch that ball

2. Contributed

catch that ball Photo: Submitted

over there

3. Contributed

over there Photo: Submitted

1st to grab ball

4. Contributed

1st to grab ball Photo: Submitted

