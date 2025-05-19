Burnley residents warned not to stockpile

Shocking 82% of vape users plan to stock-pile vapes triggering safety alert

Fire safety experts are sounding the alarm as the UK prepares to ban disposable vapes on 1 June, with serious concerns over the potentially life-threatening impact of stockpiling.

According to new research by online nicotine retailer, Haypp, a staggering 82% of disposable vape users are planning to stock-pile disposable vapes before they are banned. Not only are the majority of vape users planning to stockpile disposable vapes, 37% plan to buy a three-month supply, and 28% admit they’ll purchase enough to last more than six months, signalling a widespread rush to hoard products before they disappear from shelves.

Here, Professor Paul Christensen, an expert in lithium-ion battery safety, urges vape users to stop and think before rushing to stockpile disposable vapes.

The Hidden Danger

The sealed lithium-ion batteries inside disposable vapes can become unstable when exposed to heat, moisture, or physical damage, especially if stored in large quantities. In some cases, this can trigger what’s known as thermal runaway — a reaction that can lead to fires, toxic gas release, or even explosions.

Risky storage

While incidents are rare, the risk increases significantly when devices are mishandled or stored without care and as the number of stored vapes increases. Storing vapes in confined or unventilated spaces, like under stairs or in cupboards increases the risk.

Shelf life matters

Disposable vapes typically have a shelf life of 12 to 24 months, but poor storage conditions can shorten that dramatically. To reduce the risk, keep any disposable vapes in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight or heat sources. They should never be crushed, punctured, or stored in bulk. With so many users planning to buy ahead of the ban, simple safety steps like ventilation and proper handling can make all the difference.

Beyond the bulk-buying boom, the survey by Haypp uncovers other worrying trends. Over a third (34%) would consider buying illegal disposable vapes after the ban, with interest highest among 18–24s (39%) and over-55s (40%). Additionally, a significant majority (78%) of current disposable vape users oppose the disposable ban, and 77% believe the government should not have the right to enforce product bans like this. Based on this research, the well-intentioned ban could have some serious unintended consequences that need to be addressed.

Dr Marina Murphy, Director of Scientific Affairs at Haypp, said: “Without clear guidance for consumers on suitable alternatives to disposable vapes, the upcoming ban could backfire, pushing vapers to hoard devices or switch to cigarettes. Stockpiling may feel like a quick fix, but the real long-term gain comes from making informed choices for your health, your safety, and the safety of those around you.”