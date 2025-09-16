Burnley residents: Have your say on the future of local council services

Residents in Burnley are being urged to take part in a short survey that could help shape the way local council services are delivered in the future.

From bin collections and housing to care services, roads and parks, the way councils are structured in Lancashire could change in the coming years. Burnley Council, alongside other councils in Lancashire, want to hear from local people about what matters most to them.

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council said: “This is a big opportunity for people in Burnley to help shape how their local services are run. The survey only takes a few minutes, but your views will play an important role in how councils put forward their proposals to Government later this year. We encourage everyone to take part.”

The survey asks about:

How important different local services are to you

Your experiences of using them

What you think about creating new single councils to deliver all services

The answers will help shape proposals that must be submitted to Government by November 28.

To take part, visit www.givemyview.com/lancashirelgr.

Help to complete the survey is available at Burnley libraries. Paper copies are also available by contacting [email protected] or calling 0300 123 6701. Alternative formats, including braille and easy read, are available on request.