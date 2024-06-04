Burnley pupils visit local development as part of educational programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keld by Northstone, an award-winning housing development near to Victoria Park, has played host to a group of pupils from Saints John Fisher and Thomas More RC high school as part of an educational ‘7-Up’ programme.

Northstone’s 7 up programme is designed for Year 7 students to introduce them to the development and construction of housebuilding, giving them a taste of the career opportunities available.

Designed to demonstrate the scope and scale of jobs across the breadth of the construction sector, the visit saw 12 pupils undertake a hard-hat tour of the Keld development looking at houses in the build stage through to the showhomes before choosing a ‘plot’ of their own that they will see change during future visits.

The 12 students will go on to visit Keld twice a year to give them an opportunity to see the development at various stages and see the site transformation throughout the years.

School Pupils don hard hats at Keld

Chrissie Bramhall, communities manager at Northstone, said: “Our developments are very much about the community and so to have the opportunity to work with local schools and bring young people to a live site to open their eyes to construction and what goes into housebuilding is something we are keen to do.

“It’s not every day you get the chance to don a hard hat and speak to our experts on a tour and it was really great to see all the children so interested and asking a lot of really clever questions too. They were really engaging and who knows, we may have a future site manager in the group!”

The pupils, Barabara Sharman and assistant head teacher, Simon Atkin, were met by Richard Holt, Keld’s site manager who talked through the ins and outs of his work and also explained how Northstone intuitively plan their homes with flexible ground floor layouts and large gardens. They also discussed how Northstone are building safer communities by implementing pedestrian-first infrastructure.

Assistant headteacher, Simon Atkin added; “Our pupils really had a great time – from completing their health and safety forms on arrival to experiencing homes at various stages of the build process and they already can’t wait to come back for the next visit! Thanks so much to Richard and Chrissie for the opportunity with the 7Up programme, it’s a really great initiative that allows pupils to see first-hand how housebuilding comes to life!”

Pupils visit Keld

On completion, the Keld development will feature 239 homes in a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom styles, available across 10 different house types once complete. Current prices are £139,000 for a 50% shared ownership offering on a 3 bed and £379,950 for a 4-bed home which includes a 5% Deposit Paid offer