Burnley pub team takes the leap for Pendleside

Justine Bedford, owner of The Royal Dyche in Burnley, is set to take on a brand-new challenge for Pendleside Hospice this October as she abseils 60ft down the Burnley College building with three of her team, Emily Lord, Jadene Christian and Emily Paton.

Together, they hope their efforts will encourage other local businesses and groups to get involved in the Abseil Challenge and raise vital funds for the Hospice.

Justine, who has supported Pendleside for more than a decade, has raised over £12,500 for the Hospice through various events both big and small. One of her most successful fundraisers has been the much-loved annual music festival, held at The Royal Dyche. Originally known as PrinFest, DycheFest has gone from strength to strength, and had its most successful year yet in 2025, raising an incredible £3,101.45. Next summer will mark its fifth anniversary and promises to be another highlight in Burnley’s calendar.

But before then, Justine and her team will be abseiling down the side of Burnley College. “Having attended Burnley College myself, and being a bit of an adrenaline junkie, the abseiling challenge really stood out to me,” Justine explained. “I thought it would be a great way for me and my team to raise more funds for the Hospice, while also being a fun team-building opportunity. I put a message out to the whole team, and three of the girls were keen to take part.”

The Royal Dyche Team. Photo: Pendleside Hospice

For Justine, the motivation goes far beyond the thrill of the challenge. She has witnessed the real difference Pendleside makes. “My grandma spent her final few weeks at Pendleside and was made to feel as comfortable as possible. The staff were brilliant,” she said. “I’ve seen the important work the Hospice does, and I know how much it relies on local support. Pendleside is a huge part of our community in Burnley, and that’s what motivates me to raise money each year. With costs rising continually, we’re always trying to beat the amount raised the previous year.”

Jadene has a close connection with Pendleside through both her family and friends. Her auntie carried out a placement at the Hospice, and a family friend spent her final weeks there. Emily Paton also shared her experience, explaining how Pendleside’s nurses cared for her grandad at home during his final weeks - support that she and her family will never forget. Having witnessed the difference Pendleside makes, the team didn’t think twice about signing up for the challenge.

Together, the team of four hope to show others just how much fun fundraising can be, and how meaningful it is when linked to such a vital local cause. “I think it’s a great way to be pushed out of your comfort zone. It’s a very unique challenge and one you wouldn’t want to miss out on,” said Justine. “If you’re a local business, this could be a good team-building opportunity, and a chance to raise money for a charity close to many of our hearts.”

Pendleside’s Abseil Challenge takes place at Burnley College on Saturday, October 11. Participants will be guided by professional instructors and will descend the side of the striking building in what promises to be a memorable fundraising experience. Places are limited and the Hospice is encouraging individuals, teams and businesses alike to sign up now before it’s too late. Registration includes a free t-shirt!

DycheFest Total for 2025

Justine is no stranger to rallying support from the local community. Alongside DycheFest and other events such as themed nights and raffles, The Royal Dyche has also joined Pendleside’s Corporate Challenge this year. Amongst all of this, the pub has helped raise vital funds to ensure patients and families across Burnley and Pendle continue to receive the specialist care they need.

“We’re always overwhelmed by the support we receive from people like Justine and her team at The Royal Dyche,” said Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice. “They not only raise fantastic amounts of money through their own fundraising, but they also inspire others to get involved and support Pendleside Hospice. The Abseil Challenge is shaping up to be a brilliant day – and I’m facing my fears and getting involved too! Whether you’re an individual, a group of friends, or a team of colleagues looking for something different to do this could be your chance.”

Justine and her team are sure to bring their energy, enthusiasm and community spirit to the Abseil Challenge and they’re urging others to take the plunge with them.

To secure your place on Pendleside Hospice’s Abseil Challenge, please visit pendleside.org.uk/pendleside-abseil or contact the fundraising team on 01282 440 120.