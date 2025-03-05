Burnley Playwrights: The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is Here

As spring begins to bloom and the year picks up pace, an exciting opportunity for playwrights in Burnley and beyond has arrived with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this innovative competition invites both emerging and established writers to showcase their talent. The competition, open until April 4th, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge provides a rare opportunity for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—something seldom available in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, offering writers the freedom to explore bold, innovative ideas. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to help bring their vision to life.

This groundbreaking award sets a new benchmark in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that theatre produced at sea is of the highest quality, on par with the best of the West End. With a distinguished judging panel featuring figures such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition promises invaluable mentorship and exposure for playwrights.

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Burnley and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.