Burnley playground firm reports record-breaking July with a 35% increase in turnover
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This comes as a result of the highest level of school and commercial contracts in the company’s history, along with an impressive 21% rise in council contracts.
This achievement cements ESP Play's status as the fastest-growing company in the UK play industry.
In 2023, ESP Play completed installations of 712 playgrounds, achieving a £9.1 million turnover and is on track to meet its ambitious 25% turnover growth goals by the end of 2024.
Founded in 2003, ESP Play excels in the design, manufacture and installation of playground equipment for schools, businesses, housing developers, local authorities and public play areas. Their commitment to quality and innovation in play continues to drive growth and industry recognition for their approach
Andrew Wood, Managing Director at ESP Play, said: “Despite the challenges leading up to the election, our team has gone on and above to deliver exceptional results.
“Our investment in talent and team growth has been key to delivering this level of service. This success reflects the dedication of the entire ESP Play team.
"Alongside our work with councils, schools and businesses, we are committed to enhancing play for all children and addressing the gaps in facilities for those with special educational needs.
"As we move into the second half of 2024, prioritising SEN playgrounds is crucial for us. Our goal is to ensure that every child can enjoy physical activity and that can be done with the right equipment and playground design.”
For more information about ESP Play, visit: www.espplay.co.uk for play equipment and www.espplayparks.co.uk for commercial playgrounds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.