Burnley named among top 10 cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025, new study shows

With property prices continuing to skyrocket in many parts of the UK, the dream of homeownership can feel increasingly out of reach for most buyers. From eye-watering deposits to endless bidding wars, it's no wonder so many would-be homeowners are feeling priced out. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are still offering a fighting chance to get on the property ladder in 2025?

A new study by Conveyancing-Solicitor.co.uk offers just that. Analysing 70 of the UK’s most populated cities using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the study compared the average property price in each city with the average annual salary. The result? A home price-to-income ratio that shows how many years of full earnings it would take to afford a typical home. The lower the ratio, the more affordable the city is for aspiring homeowners.

In sixth place is Burnley, which offers the lowest house prices in the top ten, averaging just £122,188. However, the average salary is also the lowest on the list at £24,960, bringing the affordability ratio to 4.90.

This highlights a key trend: even in cities with rock-bottom house prices, very low earnings can still limit how affordable a home actually is. Burnley’s affordability looks strong on paper, but incomes need to grow to give residents more breathing room.

Aberdeen takes the top spot (1st) with an unmatched ratio of 3.90, followed by Dundee (2nd) and Kingston upon Hull (3rd), both showing housing opportunities well below the national average. Blackpool (4th) and Middlesbrough (5th) keep the momentum going with homes under £135,000 and income ratios below 5.

Stoke-on-Trent (7th) and Sunderland (8th) both offer fair value with ratios just shy of 5, while Glasgow (9th) proves that even pricier cities can rank well when local wages are strong. Blackburn (10th) completes the top 10 with a 5.28 ratio.

At the other end of the scale, several cities are priced well beyond the reach of average earners. Westminster ranks at the bottom of the list as the least affordable location, with an eye-watering home price-to-income ratio of 19.97. Other London hotspots such as Archway (17.06), Islington (15.27), and London overall (13.63) all follow closely behind.

University towns and commuter favourites aren’t far off either, with Cambridge (13.53), Brighton (13.17), and Sutton (13.16) showing how tricky it is to buy without a substantial salary or outside help. Even Oxford (13.08), Huddersfield (12.80) and Bexley (11.96) round out the bottom ten, where homes are simply out of sync with local incomes. For many buyers in these areas, affordability is little more than a pipe dream.

Top 10 list of the cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025 according to the study:

Rank City Average home price Annual income Home price-to-income ratio 1 Aberdeen £146,182 £37,440 3.90 2 Dundee £146,796 £32,688 4.49 3 Kingston upon Hull £134,561 £29,232 4.60 4 Blackpool £134,013 £28,704 4.67 5 Middlesbrough £134,424 £28,368 4.74 6 Burnley £122,188 £24,960 4.90 7 Stoke-on-Trent £142,901 £29,136 4.90 8 Sunderland £140,675 £28,512 4.93 9 Glasgow £184,206 £36,000 5.12 10 Blackburn £158,790 £30,048 5.28