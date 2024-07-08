Burnley musicians sign off concerts for the summer
The concert will be the last at the church before the summer break and promises to be a cracker of a performance.
Tenor Seán from Bacup and Burnley pianist Joanna will give the recital as part of the Saturday morning series which starts at 11 a.m. Admission is £7 which includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the Rawcliffe Street school yard. Students and under 18's are admitted free of charge.
Seán is a former Royal Northern College of Music student and has worked all over the world since he burst onto the professional singing world in 2001.
Highlights of his operatic career include his debut at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in The Tempest (Thomas Adés), moving on with the production, to the Opéra National du Rhine
While opera remains at the heart of his work, Seán has become the voice of many of the national sporting events.
He sings for the England Cricket Team at the start of play before every home match and has performed at the Ashes since 2005, at home and in Australia. He has also sung ahead of England football internationals, the Irish Rugby Six Nations internationals and also appeared on the bill of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts, alongside the likes of Roger Daltrey, Paul Weller, Jools Holland and comedian Johnny Vegas.
Joanna gained a first class honours Bachelor of Music degree from Manchester University in 1996, also winning three Hargreaves Music Prizes and the Sir Thomas Beecham Medal for outstanding achievement throughout the course.
Following her studies, Joanna was offered a two-year Junior Fellowship in accompanying at the RNCM, and was subsequently appointed as assistant staff tutor in accompaniment. She also worked as staff accompanist at Chetham’s School of Music, and taught piano at Manchester University
Joanna has performed with eminent musicians such as Sir John Tomlinson in a concert shown on the South Bank Show, had a long-standing duo partnership with viola player Robin Ireland, performed a recital in Buenos Aires with tenor Roberto García López, and performed with the Lindsay Quartet in their Sheffield Festival. She has a CD of contemporary music which is available internationally, and she is particularly passionate about collaborative musicianship.
For more information on the concerts, see www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts
