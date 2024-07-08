Burnley musicians sign off concerts for the summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented duo Seán Ruane and Joanna García will join forces for a performance at St Peter's Church in Burnley on July 20th.

The concert will be the last at the church before the summer break and promises to be a cracker of a performance.

Tenor Seán from Bacup and Burnley pianist Joanna will give the recital as part of the Saturday morning series which starts at 11 a.m. Admission is £7 which includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the Rawcliffe Street school yard. Students and under 18's are admitted free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seán is a former Royal Northern College of Music student and has worked all over the world since he burst onto the professional singing world in 2001.

Seán Ruane

Highlights of his operatic career include his debut at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in The Tempest (Thomas Adés), moving on with the production, to the Opéra National du Rhine

While opera remains at the heart of his work, Seán has become the voice of many of the national sporting events.

He sings for the England Cricket Team at the start of play before every home match and has performed at the Ashes since 2005, at home and in Australia. He has also sung ahead of England football internationals, the Irish Rugby Six Nations internationals and also appeared on the bill of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts, alongside the likes of Roger Daltrey, Paul Weller, Jools Holland and comedian Johnny Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna gained a first class honours Bachelor of Music degree from Manchester University in 1996, also winning three Hargreaves Music Prizes and the Sir Thomas Beecham Medal for outstanding achievement throughout the course.

Joanna García

Following her studies, Joanna was offered a two-year Junior Fellowship in accompanying at the RNCM, and was subsequently appointed as assistant staff tutor in accompaniment. She also worked as staff accompanist at Chetham’s School of Music, and taught piano at Manchester University

Joanna has performed with eminent musicians such as Sir John Tomlinson in a concert shown on the South Bank Show, had a long-standing duo partnership with viola player Robin Ireland, performed a recital in Buenos Aires with tenor Roberto García López, and performed with the Lindsay Quartet in their Sheffield Festival. She has a CD of contemporary music which is available internationally, and she is particularly passionate about collaborative musicianship.