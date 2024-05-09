Burnley musician releases debut EP
High Ground is Finn's fourth release as a singer-songwriter-producer and is an 'unplugged' acoustic recording of only vocal and guitar.
"I wanted to give this EP a live feel, it's what you'd hear if you were in the same room."
"It'd be great to get a gig back in my hometown, Burnley, or in Lancashire. Gigs are hard to come by these days - happy to hear from venues!"
High Ground Track Listings:
1. High Ground
2. Slow Motion
3. Summer Stroll
4. Red Sand
5. All It Takes Is Time
Back in May 2022, Finn released debut track ‘A Part Of Me’ which quickly gained a 5-star semi-final rating and is being considered as a finalist in the UK Songwriting Contest.
Finn now resides in Conwy County Wales and will be performing tracks from High Ground on release day at the Late Lounge in Rhyl when he supports Welsh Group Bau Cat.
See:
https://linktr.ee/finnambers for details.