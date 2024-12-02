Burnley Municipal Choir present Handel’s Messiah at St Peter’s, Burnley Sunday 1st December 2024

With quiet confidence and expectation, the audience settled, at the start of Sunday evening’s concert presented by Burnley Municipal Choir, conducted by the inimitable Nigel Wilkinson.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was at St Peter’s Church, Burnley. The music was Handel’s ‘Messiah’. This annual performance has become something of a tradition in recent years. Those who attend know that they are certain to experience something very special and unique in the town.

On this occasion, the soloists were Dean Robinson (bass) and Rachel Luxon (soprano), Nicholas Watts (tenor) and Beth Moxon (mezzo). All were on fine form and complemented the choir perfectly, seemingly with ease and magnificence in equal measure. Their voices resonated beautifully around the walls of the ancient church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accompaniment was provided by the choir’s highly accomplished pianist, Duncan Robertson and the East Lancashire Sinfonia, led confidently by Karen Hoyle. The musicians offered a wonderful high-quality backdrop to the evening’s proceedings.

Burnley Municipal Choir 2024

The choir itself was on tremendous form and truly excelled with this performance, most notably during the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus, where choir and audience stood together to respect the time-honoured tradition.

The concert was a wonderful start to Christmas 2024 and a real feast for the senses. May this beautiful event continue for years to come. It is certainly a jewel in Burnley’s crown.