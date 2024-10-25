Burnley Man Working to Reduce Dementia Diagnosis Times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Burnley is working with world leading scientists to create a device to make diagnosing dementia easier, and quicker, and you can get involved!

Andrew Smalley, 44, a former Holy Trinity and Habergham High School pupil from Burnley, who still lives in the town, is now channeling his physics skills and knowledge into a project close to his heart – tackling health inequalities and improving quality of life.

Using years of experience in a varied business career, Andrew has set up a research company in partnership with the Biomedical Physics Group at Lancaster University. Together the team will produce a prototype wearable device which will make it possible to diagnose dementia in a GP surgery or at home at a fraction of the cost of MRI scanning, which is currently the only way that the disease can be diagnosed.

Andrew says “This is a real passion project for me – using my love of physics to dramatically extend the quality time people with a dementia diagnosis can have. The device will be a simple, wearable cap which will be a much more comfortable experience for people with sensory challenges or neurodiverse conditions, something close to my heart”.

To help make this project happen, Andrew is looking for investors with a passion for helping people. Those contributing will be supporting proven research and be pivotal in bringing cutting edge science to front line healthcare. Andrew says, “this is an opportunity to make great returns on investment whilst also helping millions of people to have better lives and reducing suffering and inequality worldwide”.

Andrew and the team at Systemic Research are looking forward to hearing from anyone interested. Investments of over £1000 will receive scientific updates as the product advances and will have the opportunity to meet with researchers, visit the laboratory, and learn about new horizons as they develop.

If you are would like more information, you can find it here: www.systemic-creative.co.uk/systemic-research or contact Andrew at: [email protected]