Burnley Light Opera Society celebrates 90th anniversary
Founded in 1934, the Society's inaugural performance was the beloved "Rose Marie." Over the decades, BLOS has delighted audiences with a wide range of productions, showcasing local talent and fostering a deep love for musical theatre within Burnley.
Chairman, Alan Whittaker, stated; "For 90 years, Burnley Light Opera Society has been a beacon of cultural enrichment in our town. Our productions have brought joy, laughter, and sometimes tears, but most importantly, they've created lasting memories for both performers and audiences alike."
As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Society began with a “Musical Celebration” in April and is now preparing for a grand finale: a performance of the classic musical "Annie" in November 2024. This production promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, paying homage to the Society’s enduring legacy while also highlighting its future potential.
With the anniversary celebrations in full swing, Burnley Light Opera Society continues to inspire and entertain, proving that the spirit of musical theatre in Burnley is as vibrant as ever. As they prepare for "Annie," the Society invites the community to join them in celebrating this remarkable milestone and to look forward to many more years of musical magic.
