Burnley invites residents to come together for VE Day 80

2025 will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8. It is an opportunity for the nation to come together to honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation from across the UK and Commonwealth, through a series of national and local events and activities.

Burnley will commemorate this historic milestone with a day of events designed to reflect, remember, and celebrate together as a community.

Morning Proclamation

The day will begin at 8.55am on the steps of Burnley Town Hall, where veterans and civic guests will gather to hear a proclamation of freedom, democracy and peace, followed by the raising of the VE80 Day flag.

Public Service at the Peace Gardens

At 11am, a public service of remembrance will take place at the Peace Gardens, located between Burnley Central Library and Thompson Car Park. All members of the community are invited to attend and pay tribute to those who served.

Evening Beacon Lighting and Lantern Tribute

The commemorations will culminate from 8.45pm to 10pm at the Singing Ringing Tree, one of Burnley’s most iconic landmarks. Residents are invited to witness the lighting of the beacon, symbolising peace and remembrance.

Visitors can collect a VE80 Lantern of Peace before making the short walk to the beacon. These lanterns are hand-held - unlike traditional sky lanterns - ensuring no harm to local wildlife or the environment. Attendees are advised to wear suitable footwear and bring a torch.

The Mayor of Burnley has also been invited to attend a garden party hosted by His Majesty the King in London, and will join celebrations from there.

The Government is also encouraging residents, community groups, schools and neighbourhoods to take part in the wider national VE Day 80 campaign. From street parties and tea dances to creative displays and storytelling, there are many ways to get involved and honour this historic occasion.

Helpful ideas and resources are available on the official VE Day 80 website: https://ve-vjday80.gov.uk/get-involved/

A council spokesperson said: “VE Day 80 is an important opportunity for us to reflect on the sacrifices made during the Second World War and to come together as a community in peace and remembrance. We encourage everyone to take part in the day, whether by attending one of the events or marking it in their own way.”