Burnley homelessness charity offers free meals and cooking classes thanks to Tesco shoppers

Burnley residents experiencing homelessness will benefit from freshly cooked, nutritious meals and support thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco shoppers.

The Gateway Project, run by the Calico Enterprise, supports people from a wide range of circumstances, including people rough sleeping, families struggling to afford to stay in their current homes, and people at risk of homelessness.

The grant it received forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference to those who need it.

The money will be used to provide cooking classes and materials for residents at the Gateway Project’s Burnley accommodation for those experiencing homelessness.

Kate Cunliffe, homelessness services manager at Calico Enterprise, said: “Anyone can become at risk of homelessness, whether it be that a person loses their job, experiences a traumatic event in their life, or the current financial crisis has caused them to lose their home, we are all susceptible and vulnerable to these difficult circumstances. Affordability of essential items such as food has always been a challenge for our residents, many of whom are on either on low incomes or benefits.

“Through discussions with our residents, they have identified that they need support around cooking on a budget and how to make healthy and nutritious meals. We aim to teach basic cooking skills and how to budget your money to all residents living at the Gateway Project and we will deliver structured sessions to help people.

“We have 30 residents living at the project at any one time and we aim to support all of our people in this area of need. These funds will enable us to provide weekly cooking sessions for a 12-to-18-month period, depending on the number of people who attend each week.

“When residents are ready to move into independent living tenancies, they will have more confidence and the skills they have developed will help them to live more healthy and prosperous lifestyles. This will also in turn help residents with the ability to sustain their tenancies, thus creating more sustainable communities. We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco and our community for their support in making this happen.”

The Gateway Project supports more than 500 people across Lancashire every year and has around100 units of supported accommodation.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help community projects with initiatives such as The Gateway Project, which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more Lancashire community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Lancashire shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store. To apply for Stronger Starts funding, go online at tescostrongerstarts.org.uk