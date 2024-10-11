Burnley FC stars engage students at Nelson & Colne College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nelson & Colne College (NCCG) students were treated to an unforgettable experience when players from Burnley Football Club made a special visit last month.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place at the Nelson campus, provided a unique opportunity for students to hear firsthand from four Clarets about their journeys in professional football, emphasizing the importance of mental resilience in achieving success.

Owen Dodgson, Shurandy Sambo, Etienne Green and Andreas Hountondji teamed up with students to take on a competitive quiz and other fun activities, as well as speaking about their paths to becoming professional footballers. The players offered personal stories and advice on how they overcame challenges along the way, which allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the dedication required to get to where they are today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was not only a platform to showcase top football players; it also signifies the importance of education and preparation for life beyond sports. Nelson & Colne College puts student development at the forefront and offers various courses that are designed to prepare students for the employment world.

BFC players with students from NCCG

The key message from the Burnley FC players of prioritising education was clear for the students, along with any takeaways from sport applying to other areas of work and employment. NCCG collaborates closely with Burnley FC in the Community (BFCinC), providing an exclusive opportunity for 16-18 year-olds considering a future in sports. Their unique offerings include the BFC Shadow Youth Team, a post-16 girls' football team, and netball and cricketing academies.

Nathan Mottram, Football Development Manager at Burnley FC in the Community, reflected on the event, saying: “Today has been very beneficial for the students as it’s a fantastic opportunity for them to interact with our players and learn about their journeys in football. We value Nelson & Colne College as an important partner in our community work, and events like this highlight the importance of inspiring the next generation through real-life experiences.”

The partnership between Burnley FC in the Community and Nelson & Colne College serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, highlighting the dual role of education in preparing individuals for both the challenges on the pitch and in the professional world.