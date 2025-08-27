Burnley extra care facility reaches full capacity milestone

It’s now a full house up at Dovestone Gardens, as the final residents prepare to move into the 93-apartment extra care facility.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents began moving into their new homes back in April. Since then, they have been busy building a sense of community and enjoying their new lives up on Briercliffe Road.

Amber Howorth, Neighbourhood Co-ordinator for Calico Homes, said: “To see our customers progress, become more confident, independent and living their best life is what Dovestone Gardens is all about”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enable residents to live their best lives independently, care up at Dovestone Gardens is provided by Syncora Care. Amber added: “The team here have a wonderful relationship with our customers and truly care about people”.

Dovestone Gardens on Briercliffe Road.

The residents have also been enjoying the regular social activities on offer, including visits to the theatre, regular coffee and catch-up sessions, bingo and supper. They are also planning new activities to schedule into their diaries, including a visit to a private cinema.

Talking about the impact living at the extra care facility can have on customers, Amber explained: “One lady has not been out on her own for a few years and had a real fear of this. When she moved in, everyone spent time with her to reassure her and build her confidence”.

She continued: “She slowly came out of her apartment to have a look over the balcony and wave to people. Today, she has been out in the gardens several times on her own walking around in the sunshine and chatting to people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pets of Dovestone Gardens have been busy settling in too. Gillian, 67, moved into her apartment with her dog Peanut, who was the first dog to move into the 93-apartment building.

Residents enjoying time together at Dovestone Gardens.

She explained: "The team here are irreplaceable; they are absolutely wonderful. Without them I'd still be stuck in my room, I wouldn’t have come out and mixed, but with their encouragement and support my life is better.

"Peanut is so happy here, he will go and sit on people’s knees and makes a fuss of everybody he sees."

On-site bistro, Dempsey’s, has also become a firm-favourite, as many residents love nothing more than popping down for a bite to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dovestone Gardens enables residents aged 55 and over with varying care needs to live independently in their own home in a modern, vibrant setting.

The £20m project was funded by Calico Homes and Homes England, with care provided by Syncora Care. The development was completed by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction.