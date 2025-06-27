Burnley Express readers' letters

Could I suggest a solution please to the £13m debt Burnley Council faces over council tax collection.

Instead of soft soaping us all with the usual corporate "we know everyone is struggling and we do really care," maybe chief executive Lukman Patel can actually work out a plan to charge a council tax that people in this very poor town of Burnley can afford.

Sadly we are not all on the £125,000 plus he is on, or the six figure salaries his chief operating officer and the hordes of democracy officers are currently and quietly earning.

Suggesting people struggling go to Burnley Together for help is also another waste of time, again this organisation is funded by council tax payers.

I am afraid the council, its councillors, and our cheeky chappie MP simply churn out the words of sympathy, while they themselves take vast salaries.

The whole political scene needs revamping, we need people willing to work, not to farm out to consultants and who want to help people, not just have their photos taken for click bait.

This is a serious situation which will get worse, so councils need to lead the way instead of sending out unsympathetic and unhelpful "advice"

But we all know that won't happen...

David Innes

Cliviger