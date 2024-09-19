Burnley district nurses celebrate SPEC-tacular care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley West District Nurses celebrate SPEC award for the outstanding care they provide to patients in the community.

A special tea party was held for Burnley West District Nurses to celebrate the outstanding care they provide to patients in the community.

They were presented with a Safe Personal and Effective Care (SPEC) Award, which recognises departments and wards that have received high ratings in three unannounced nursing inspections.

The assessments were introduced by East Lancashire Hospitals Trust in 2015 as part of ongoing quality checks. They include a comprehensive assessment of standards, linked to themes monitored by the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of health and social care.

The Burnley West District Nursing Team provides care to around 240 adults across Burnley who are housebound or looked after in residential care settings.

Their dedication to individualised care and collaborative approach were highlighted through the inspections, along with their consistent high standards.

To celebrate their success, a small tea party took place at Kiddrow Lane Health Centre, attended by some of the Trust’s senior nursing team who thanked the district nurses for their outstanding achievement.

Clinical Team Leader, Emma Stewart, said: “I am immensely proud of the whole Burnley West team over the last 12 months, they have been caring for many patients who have complex needs or who are receiving end of life support.

“Despite pressures faced, they have been able to maintain safe, personal and effective care, as well as keep up to date with all training requirements needed to be a competent member of the team.

“It was nice to see that recognised through the SPEC award and by the senior nursing team.”