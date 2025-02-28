Burnley Council’s 2023/24 accounts approved with positive audit outcome

Burnley Council is pleased to announce that its accounts for the financial year 2023/24 have been approved by external auditors within the statutory timeframe and concluded that the accounts contained no material misstatement, reflecting the council’s continued commitment to robust financial management and transparency.

Councillor Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council Executive Member for Resources and Performance said: “At a time when local government finances are under national scrutiny, it’s fantastic to see Burnley Council continuing to deliver seamlessly.

Achieving an unqualified opinion on our accounts is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our finance team, ensuring that we remain accountable and transparent in how we manage public resources.

This success highlights our ongoing commitment to maintaining a stable financial footing while supporting our community.”

Amid growing concerns about the financial stability of local authorities nationwide, the council remains focused on maintaining public trust and delivering financial accountability.