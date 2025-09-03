Burnley Council has approved a revised Memorial Safety Policy to improve safety for visitors and staff across all cemeteries in the borough.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The updated policy introduces extra resources for inspections and repairs, as well as temporary fencing in part of Burnley Cemetery on Rossendale Road to protect the public from large, older memorials until they can be properly checked and made safe.

Burnley’s cemeteries contain many historic memorials, some more than 100 years old. The tallest headstones, often over 2.5 metres high and dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, are at greater risk of becoming unstable as their fixings weaken over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of these are located in the lower section of Burnley Cemetery, where graves are rarely visited. To reduce risks, this area will be securely fenced off with green mesh fencing. Families who need access will still be able to arrange escorted visits through the cemetery office.

Burnley Council Strengthens Memorial Safety in Local Cemeteries

The council carries out inspections and installs temporary supports where needed. To speed up this important work, the council will be recruiting an additional Memorial Safety Operative, training more staff, and investing in specialist equipment. This will allow inspections and repairs to be carried out more quickly and safely, while reducing the need for manual handling of heavy memorials.

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture, said: “We know how important cemeteries are to families and to the history of Burnley. At the same time, we must make sure they are safe places for people to visit and for our staff to work in.

"Some of the tallest, oldest headstones are particularly at risk, which is why we are fencing off certain areas while we complete thorough inspections. This is about protecting the public, respecting those laid to rest, and making sure these important spaces are cared for properly. Cemetery maintenance and safety is a responsibility we take very seriously.”