Burnley Council set to lower planned fee increases for 2025/26 to support residents
This reduction follows an earlier projection of 3% and reflects the council’s commitment to minimising financial impacts on the community.
The adjusted fee changes include car parking and garden waste collection: Car Parking: Short-stay parking tariffs will see a minor increase of 10p for the 0-1 hour, 1-2 hour, and 2-3 hour slots.
To keep costs reasonable for long-term users, long-stay parking fees will remain steady. Garden Waste Collection: Green waste collection fees will hold at £40 per subscription, following a previous increase in 2023.
Commenting on the decision, Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Resources, said, “We’re committed to making sure that our fees and charges remain as affordable as possible while allowing the council to continue delivering essential services to our residents. Reducing the planned increase from 3% to 2% reflects our sensitivity to residents’ needs in these challenging times. This decision strikes a balance, generating necessary income while minimising the impact on our community.”
This revised increase is expected to generate approximately £95,000 in revenue for the year 2025/26, lower than the £125,000 that a 3% increase would have provided.
To read the full report please visit: burnley.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments