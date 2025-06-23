Burnley Council officer named National Rising Star at MJ Awards 2025

Burnley Council is celebrating national success after one of its own, Alex Brown, was named Rising Star at the prestigious MJ Awards 2025, which recognise excellence across the UK’s local government sector.

Alex, currently serving as a Streetscene Officer, joined Burnley Council in 2017 as a degree apprentice. Since then, she has built a reputation for her dedication, leadership and community-focused approach to public service.

She was recognised internally as the Rising Star at the Council’s Staff Awards in 2024, and was also selected to join the Future Leaders Programme, delivered in partnership with the Burnley Bondholders.

Her MJ Awards win places her firmly on the national stage and highlights the strength of Burnley Council’s commitment to developing local talent.

Lukman Patel, Chief Executive of Burnley Council, said: “Alex’s journey from apprentice to award-winning officer is an incredible story of hard work, outcome focused leadership, and belief in public service. This recognition is thoroughly deserved and reflects the kind of talent we are proud to grow and support at Burnley Council. She is not only an outstanding officer but a brilliant ambassador for our borough.”

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, added: “Alex is a shining example of what we want to achieve in Burnley, nurturing homegrown talent and giving our people the tools and support to thrive. Her recognition on a national stage is a win for the whole borough and a proud moment for all of us. She represents the future of local government, and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Alex Brown, Streetscene Officer said: “I’m over the moon to win this award. I wasn’t expecting it, but it’s fantastic to get this kind of recognition on a national stage and it really makes you stop and see the difference you’re making.

"I joined Burnley Council as an apprentice, worked hard to complete my degree in Business Management and being part of the Future Leaders Programme has been another great opportunity. The Council has invested in me and I’m grateful to have been trusted to take projects forward such as the recycling rollout, the Safer Streets projects and our Area Roadshows. I’m really proud to be part of it all and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

The MJ Awards, hosted annually in London, are among the most respected accolades in the public sector, showcasing the work of councils, teams, and individuals who are driving real change and innovation in local communities.